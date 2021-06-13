Double Click 728 x 90
“Fawad Khan looks more handsome than Fahad Mustafa”, Hira Mani

Raba Noor

13th Jun, 2021. 09:36 pm
Fawad Khan Fahad Mustufa

A well-known actress of Pakistan Showbiz Industry Hira Mani said that Fawad Khan looks more handsome than Fahad Mustafa in a recent television program.

The Do Bol actress recently appeared in a program on a private tv channel.

A video of a program is going viral on social media wherein the actress Hira Mani can be seen answering various questions asked by the host.

On the question asked by the host that who is a more handsome actor between Fawad and Fahad, Hira Mani answered that Fawad Khan looks more handsome than Fahad Mustafa.

