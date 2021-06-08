Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

FBR cuts sales tax on petroleum products to keep prices stable

Shahnawaz Akhter

08th Jun, 2021. 08:50 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
FBR cuts sales tax

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday notified a reduction in the sales tax rates on petroleum products.

The FBR issued SRO 726(I)/2021 to comply with the decision of the government for keeping the petroleum, oil lubricant (POL) prices intact by absorbing a hike in the prices through downward adjustment in the sales tax rates.

The sales tax rate on kerosene has been slashed to 10.07 percent from the earlier rate of 15.44 percent. Similarly, the sales tax rate on light diesel oil has been reduced to 3.67 percent from the previous level of 7.56 percent.

However, the sales tax rates on petrol and high-speed oil have been kept unchanged at 17 percent.

On May 31, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products to the level of May 17, 2021. The government has not increased the prices of petroleum products since April 16, 2021, by adjusting sales tax and petroleum levy so that there is no corresponding increase in the prices of the essential items and provide maximum relief to the common man.

From July 1, 2019, the government had imposed a flat sales tax rate of 17 percent through SRO 700(I)/2019. However, the first amendment was made through SRO 551(I)/2021 issued on May 09, 2021. The second amendment has been made with the latest notification.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
3 hours ago
People with mental disorders can now have bank accounts

KARACHI: The central bank has allowed people with mental disorders to open...
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
6 hours ago
SECP introduces new public-private partnership model

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a...
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)
6 hours ago
Pakistan stocks remain volatile as talks with IMF keep investors at bay

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) witnessed volatility on Tuesday due to...
WorldCall
7 hours ago
WorldCall, TUFA Telecom sign deal to roll out fibre-to-home service

KARACHI: The WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has signed an agreement with TUFA...
Rupee Extends Losses
7 hours ago
Rupee extends losses against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee extends losses against the US dollar on Tuesday, as...
Optimism Runs High
7 hours ago
Optimism runs high: Analysts believe budget to entail growth, reform

Optimism runs high: The upcoming Federal Budget 2021/22 is likely to target...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

General Qamar Javed Bajwa
2 hours ago
Pakistan values to fraternal relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General...
Murad Ali Shah
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi

Sindh government to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the...
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’
2 hours ago
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’

Barcelona confirmed that ‘Manchester City’ striker ‘Sergio Aguero’ will join the club...
budget
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Punjab govt suggests 10pc growth in salaries, pensions of govt employees

The Punjab government is all set to present the budget 2021-22, before...