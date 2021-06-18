Double Click 728 x 90
FBR forms panels to remove anomalies in proposed tax amendments

Shahnawaz Akhter

18th Jun, 2021. 04:10 pm
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday constituted two separate committees for the identification and removal of technical and legal anomalies in the proposed amendments to the tax laws.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Chairman Sultan Ali Allana has been appointed as the chairman of the business anomaly committee. Chaudhry Muhammad Tarique, Member (IR-Policy), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will serve as the co-chairman of the committee. Other members of the committee included Ehsan A Malik, CEO of Pakistan Business Council; M Shariq Vohra, president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Irfan Siddiqui, president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Sherbaz Ilyas Ghazanfar Bilour, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Abdul Samad, president of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mian Naseer Hayat Maggo, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Mian Tariq Misbah, president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Adil Bashir, chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association; Asif Peer, president of the American Business Council; Asad Shah, director (External Affairs) of the Pakistan Tobacco Company; and Amir Waheed, former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Naeem Akhtar Sheikh of UHY Hassan Naeem & Co has been appointed as the chairman of the technical committee.

The co-chairmen of the committee included Chaudhry Muhammad Tarique, Member (IR-Policy), FBR; and Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR.

Other members of the committee are Ashfaq Tola, FCA, FCMA; Abdul Qadir Memon, patron of Pakistan Tax Bar, Karachi; Syed Yawar Ali, chairman of the Pakistan Business Council, Karachi; Shahzad Hussain, former partner, A F Ferguson & Co; Khurram Mukhtar, patron-in-chief of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association; Sadia Nazeer, FCA, partner KPMGA; Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, advocate of the Supreme Court; Habib Fakhruddin, CA; and Abdul Wahab Kodvai.

The committees have been given the tasks to review the anomalies and to advise the Federal Board of Revenue on its removal.

