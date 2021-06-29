Double Click 728 x 90
Federal govt promotes students without examination

30th Jun, 2021. 12:37 am
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government schools from grade one to seven without exams.

A notification was issued by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Whereas, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has also declared summer vacations in government schools.

“Educational activities will resume on August 2,” the notification added.

On the Contrary, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced month-long summer vacations for schools in the province.

Taking to Twitter, the minister announced that summer vacation in all Punjab schools will start from July 1, 2021.

murad raas tweet

“Summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1st, 2021 till August 1st, 2021,” he announced in a tweet.

The education minister also requested. “In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government.”

 

