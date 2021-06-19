Double Click 728 x 90
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Says Tourism Should Be Promoted

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 04:52 pm
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that our government should promote tourism in our country.

According to details, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the development of the region is possible with the establishment of local governments.

He said that he wanted the accountability process to reach a logical conclusion, adding that Gilgit-Baltistan was on the main route of CPEC.

Fawad said that a development package of over Rs300 billion has been given to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fawad Chaudhry said that previous governments did not pay any attention to GB infrastructure.

He said that PIA has now started operating more flights than they did in the past.

