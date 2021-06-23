Double Click 728 x 90
FEMALE STUDENT ASSAULTS PRINCIPAL WITH SHARP OBJECT IN JHELUM SCHOOL

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

23rd Jun, 2021. 10:35 pm
teacher attacked

A female student attacked the principal of a government school in Jhelum when an objection was put forward before her parents after the teacher seized a cigarette packet from her.

The incident took place in Government Girls High School in Punjab’s Jhelum city where a female student attacked the principal to aperture her anger after being postponed from the education center.

It appeared that the class teacher had sent out the student for bringing a cigarette packet, along with her.

The student got infuriated over the principal who carped to her parents regarding the recovery of a cigarette packet.

After attacking the principal, the student escaped from the scene after delivering and threatening remarks to the teaching staff of the school, the school’s chief executive officer told the media.

The CEO said that legal action will be taken against the student, adding that the school administration explained to her parents the situation in detail.

.

 

