Fencing of Pak-Afghan border to be completed within month: Minister

KARACHI: Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone and will play its role to maintain peace in the region, Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, stated on Saturday.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said that 88 per cent work on fencing of Pak-Afghan border had been completed while the remaining would be completed within a month.

The minister said 46 per cent work on fencing of Pak-Iran border had been completed, adding it would take around one year for the completion, APP reported.

Sheikh Rasheed said the PTI-led government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a people-friendly budget despite challenges at national and international fronts.

He said the prime minister had categorically declared that Pakistan would not provide a military base to the US.

The minister expressed the hope that the Taliban would not create problems for Pakistan, adding that the Pakistan Army including police and other security forces were on alert to tackle any challenge.

He also stated that steps were being taken to make the federal capital more secure, adding more persons would be recruited in the Islamabad police to resolve the shortage issue in the department.

Sheikh Rasheed also said that Rescue 1122 service would be launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory from July 5 which would comprise 25 vehicles.

On the occasion, he announced that he would pay Rs25,000 reward to both the injured policemen from his own pocket.