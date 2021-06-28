Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Fencing of Pak-Afghan border to be completed within month: Minister

Web DeskWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 02:56 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pak Afghan Border

KARACHI: Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone and will play its role to maintain peace in the region, Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, stated on Saturday.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said that 88 per cent work on fencing of Pak-Afghan border had been completed while the remaining would be completed within a month.

The minister said 46 per cent work on fencing of Pak-Iran border had been completed, adding it would take around one year for the completion, APP reported.

Sheikh Rasheed said the PTI-led government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a people-friendly budget despite challenges at national and international fronts.

He said the prime minister had categorically declared that Pakistan would not provide a military base to the US.
The minister expressed the hope that the Taliban would not create problems for Pakistan, adding that the Pakistan Army including police and other security forces were on alert to tackle any challenge.

He also stated that steps were being taken to make the federal capital more secure, adding more persons would be recruited in the Islamabad police to resolve the shortage issue in the department.

Sheikh Rasheed also said that Rescue 1122 service would be launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory from July 5 which would comprise 25 vehicles.

On the occasion, he announced that he would pay Rs25,000 reward to both the injured policemen from his own pocket.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

41 mins ago
Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation to launch $1 billion clean energy fund: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The Rockefeller Foundation and the IKEA Foundation have proclaimed to...
Emirates
3 hours ago
Emirates: Pakistan-Dubai flights may resume from July 7

Emirates airlines said on Monday that passenger flights could resume from July...
Emirates Flights Pakistan
3 hours ago
Emirates extends ban on flights from Pakistan till July 7

DUBAI: Emirates airlines has announced to extend the suspension of passenger flights...
4 hours ago
UK bans world largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been proscribed by...
Kuwait
6 hours ago
Kuwait sets new record as it sizzles at 53.2°C

KARACHI: Kuwait recorded the highest temperature in the world for the year...
Coronavirus
7 hours ago
Delta ‘most transmissible’ of coronavirus variants identified so far: WHO chief

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN health agency expressed concern over...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
8 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
9 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
11 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
41 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...