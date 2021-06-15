Double Click 728 x 90
FIA summons Shahbaz Sharif on 22 June

16th Jun, 2021. 12:46 am
FIA

FIA Lahore wing called Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif in its ongoing inquiry into the sugar scandal.

In the notice, FIA stated Shahbaz would have to appear before the anti-corruption regulator on June 22, and if he doesn’t, he could be sent to prison.

The notice further said that Shahbaz had to respond to questions about employees of the Al-Arabia Sugar Mills and Ramzan Sugar Mills receiving Rs25 billion.

Notice further stated, “Are you aware of the deposit and taking out of Rs25 billion in fake accounts associated with the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills, and others?”

On the contrary, the notice stated that the inquiry notice was sent to Shahbaz twice but he didn’t respond. “You (Shahbaz) were sent a notice for the second time in January. You had said that Ata Tarar would respond on your behalf, but he never did.”

The FIA teams had appealed they have evidence against 38 sugar mills leading to illegal gains and money-laundering of around Rs110 billion.

“[Alleged] corporate fraud by Al-Arabia Sugar Mills through GNC undisclosed (grantis) sales and accounting jugglery of reversal of sales — inexplicable transfer of Rs1.195 billion by Al-Arabia to Ramzan Sugar Mills not disclosed in financial statements — inexplicable transfer of Rs402 million by Al-Arabia to Sharif Feed Mills and Sharif D. Farms since 2017-18,” the official document further read.

