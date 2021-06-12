Double Click 728 x 90
Finance Minister Qureshi and Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 09:09 pm
shah mehmood with saudi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday received a telephonic call from His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia here on Saturday.

During the telephonic discussion, the two foreign ministers endorsed long-standing and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister explained to FM Qureshi about the encounters of consolidating Hajj in 2021 and the policy procedures taken by the Kingdom in the greater interest of public health.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Foreign Minister Qureshi delivered his understanding of the condition and articulated assurance in the conclusions taken in the public interest by the Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques.

On behalf of Pakistan’s supervision, Qureshi also conveyed best wishes to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Also, keeping in mind the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, the FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi revised the outcomes of the successful visit and settled to work together towards early and operative execution of decisions taken by the leadership of the two countries. Foreign Minister Qureshi also endorsed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The two foreign ministers also deliberated bilateral cooperation on various grounds, as well as the two countries’ cooperation in multifaceted organizations. They also swapped views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

 

