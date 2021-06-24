Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

First meeting between Modi and Kashmiri leaders since Aug 2019

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 01:10 am
Adsense 160 x 600
modi meets kashmir

India’s prime minister held a vital meeting with politicians from occupied Kashmir for the first time since New Delhi exposed the region’s semi-autonomy and jailed many Kashmiri’s in the crackdown.

Whereas no major decision was announced after the meeting and many Kashmiri leaders said they recapped their demand that New Delhi should reverse its 2019 changes.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the meeting an “important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive” Kashmir.

“Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled,” he said.

“Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory,” The Indian prime minister tweeted.

modi tweet on kashmir

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

techno
10 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
19 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
47 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
56 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
59 mins ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
1 hour ago
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
10 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
19 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
47 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
56 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...