Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

FO rejects report claiming former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari visited Israel

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 11:48 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Zulfi Bukhari resigned

Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and the Foreign Office on Monday has rejected reports demanding that the former assistant of PM Imran Khan had clandestinely visited Israel “to pass on a message of an important person.”

“[I] did not go to Israel. Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on “Israeli news source” and Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a “Pakistani source” — wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is,” Bukhari tweeted while rejecting the media reports.

zulfi bukhari

He quipped that “apparently” he was the “only one” who has “kept out of the loop” regarding his visit.

FO rejects report of a visit to Israel

O the contrary, Foreign Office has also precluded the reports regarding Bukhari’s visit to Israel.

“These reports are baseless and misleading. No such visit to Israel has been undertaken,” said FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

He further informed the media that Bukhari has also delivered a rejection of the report.

The spokesperson also said that the FO had also refuted “similar false reports” on December 18 of last year.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Deepika Padukone
8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone returns to social media after almost two month

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her workout routine in...
Hareem Shah’s Marriage
10 hours ago
PPP MPA rejects rumors of his marriage with Hareem Shah

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Monday denied...
TikTok Gets Suspend In Pakistan Once Again
10 hours ago
TikTok Gets Suspend In Pakistan Once Again

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
10 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan flaunts carved abs in his latest video

Hrithik Roshan is a superstar of Bollywood, who has won hearts with...
Hareem Shah’s Marriage
11 hours ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage breaks the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem Shah got married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
11 hours ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
3 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 29th...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 29th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
today gold rates in dubai
4 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 29th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (29th June, 2021) 24 Carat...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 29th June 2021, Check currency...