FO rejects report claiming former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari visited Israel

Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and the Foreign Office on Monday has rejected reports demanding that the former assistant of PM Imran Khan had clandestinely visited Israel “to pass on a message of an important person.”

“[I] did not go to Israel. Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on “Israeli news source” and Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a “Pakistani source” — wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is,” Bukhari tweeted while rejecting the media reports.

He quipped that “apparently” he was the “only one” who has “kept out of the loop” regarding his visit.

FO rejects report of a visit to Israel

O the contrary, Foreign Office has also precluded the reports regarding Bukhari’s visit to Israel.

“These reports are baseless and misleading. No such visit to Israel has been undertaken,” said FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

He further informed the media that Bukhari has also delivered a rejection of the report.

The spokesperson also said that the FO had also refuted “similar false reports” on December 18 of last year.