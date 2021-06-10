Ford receives 100,000 F-150 Lightning pre-orders in three weeks

Despite the fact that we only recently discovered about Ford’s Maverick truck, the company’s CEO is speaking to the media about the company’s other new electrified truck. The Ford Lightning F-150 pre-order count has apparently already hit 100,000, just three weeks after the electric truck was officially presented for commercial and retail customers.

In comparison, Tesla’s Cybertruck received over 250,000 pre-orders for the electric vehicle in just five days, and GMC’s electric Hummer sold out 10,000 pre-orders for an early edition model in hours.

Neither model is currently available, but according to SEMA’s Vehicle Landscape Report, Ford’s F-Series sold over 787,000 trucks last year and has 16.1 million trucks on the road in the United States.

In terms of what’s next, after introducing a sporty crossover, a full-electric workhorse, and a more affordable hybrid utility vehicle, CEO Jim Farley stated that the Explorer SUV will be the next to be electrified. The Explorer hybrid launched in 2019 with the same capacity as the gas model, but considering Lightning’s frunk, it’s easy to imagine how much extra storage it could bring.

