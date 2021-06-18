Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Foreign direct investment plunges 28% in 11 months

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 03:47 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Foreign Direct Investment

KARACHI: The foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the country plunged around 28 per cent during the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year, the central bank reported on Friday.

The FDI inflows stood at $1.75 billion during July-May 2020/21, compared with $2.42 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its report on the second quarter of 2020/21 pointed out that the net FDI in Pakistan fell sharply, with the net inflows dropping across most sectors.

“The main drop in the net FDI was due to a sharp increase in gross outflows during the period. The higher outflows mainly reflected the repayment of intercompany loans by the telecom, electronics and power sector firms during the period.”

The central bank said a decline in FDI was witnessed globally. The global FDI fell around 42 per cent in 2020, and considering that this drop was quite higher than the dip recorded in the worldwide FDI during the global financial crisis.

The decline was concentrated in the advanced economies, whereas the developing countries were, on an aggregate, less affected. Greenfield investments were impacted, mainly due to the uncertainty about the global trajectory of the Covid-19 cases; the risk of lockdowns; the scale and efficacy of the governments’ Covid-related support; and the rollout of the vaccination programmes.

Moreover, the multinational corporations also reduced their new equity investments, whereas parent firms withdrew intra-company loans from their affiliates to strengthen their own balance sheets, the central bank added.

The net inflows in the private foreign investment fell 33 per cent to $1.46 billion during July-May 2020/21, compared with $2.18 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The foreign investment in the capital market witnessed major outflows during the period. The portfolio investment recorded an outflow of $285 million during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, compared with the outflows of $238.5 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The foreign public investment witnessed an inflow of $2.46 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, compared with the outflows of $289 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The net inflows of the private and public investment recorded an increase of 107 per cent to $3.92 billion during the period under review, compared with $1.89 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BTC to INR
2 hours ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin to Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
PABC plans
2 hours ago
PABC plans to raise Rs3.3 billion through IPO

KARACHI: The Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) plans to raise around...
SAR TO INR
2 hours ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.71 (Last updated...
UAE Dirham to INR
3 hours ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,18th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.13 INR....
USD TO INR
3 hours ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 73.98 (Last updated on 18th...
USD TO GBP
3 hours ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 18th June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

KP Budget salary hike by 25%
9 mins ago
KP Budget 2021-22: Cabinet Approves 25% hike in salaries For Govt. Employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday...
CAA Upgrades Travel Advisory For Travelers Flying Into Pakistan
10 mins ago
The Safest Places to Travel in COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered international travel in 2020 but as inoculations are dispersed around...
Dasu Hydropower Project PM Imran
22 mins ago
“Dasu Dam will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to national grid”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the Dasu Hydropower Project today (Friday)...
Honda will discontinue production of its hydrogen and plug-in hybrid cars
36 mins ago
Honda will discontinue production of its hydrogen and plug-in hybrid Clarity cars

Following the discontinuation of the Clarity EV last year, Honda will halt...