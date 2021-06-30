Foreign Minister Terms India’s Allegation of Drone Strike on Pakistan Baseless

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed India’s allegation of a drone strike on Pakistan as baseless and said it remains to be seen why they are resorting to such allegations.

According to details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a statement on the Afghan peace process, regional security, and FATF said that the thinking of Pakistan and India has become clear to the world, the role in Afghanistan has made it clear that Pakistan wants peace.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the allegations of drones against India and Pakistan are baseless. It remains to be seen why they are resorting to these allegations. At present the economic situation in India has deteriorated a lot, Kashmiris are angry at his unilateral measures while Modi has admitted that Kashmiris are far from heart and heart.

The Foreign Minister said that we all want good relations with our neighbors including India. India responded to the goodwill with the unconstitutional measures of August 5, which were rejected by Pakistan and also rejected by the Kashmiris. Tensions arose from these unilateral, unconstitutional measures.

He said that the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir was created by the Indian government, Pakistan did not need to be embarrassed in this situation, the Kashmiri leadership was part of the Jodi government and it also deteriorated.

Referring to the New Delhi Conference, he said that the meeting convened by the Delhi government in recent days had failed, Kashmiri leaders demanded the withdrawal of unilateral measures, the Prime Minister and the PTI government has a clear policy, we will not interfere in internal affairs.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that our position in Kashmir was clear yesterday and is still clear today. My letters to the Security Council are on record. The Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council. There are 13 letters written by me after August 5. We made it clear that India can maintain peace and order in the region.

“I want peace and stability in Afghanistan. We helped bring the Afghan parties to the table. We can only play a conciliatory role. President Biden has also said that Afghans should resolve the issue of Afghanistan,” he said. Yes, we, the United States, China, Russia, or other countries can only facilitate, but the future of Afghanistan is up to the Afghans themselves, we must take the necessary steps to protect ourselves.

Referring to the FATF, he said that the FATF demanded that money laundering be stopped, the Prime Minister wanted the money laundering to be stopped and eradicated.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that FATF is a technical forum, not a political forum. India is using this technical forum for political purposes. It is not appropriate to put Pakistan on the list after implementing 26 points.

Referring to the situation in Occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Minister further said that the ongoing human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir should be stopped. We have exposed the images of violence against innocent children and women to the world. The Secretary-General is saying that the use of plate guns should be stopped.

He said that some internal and external forces want to disrupt the peace of Pakistan, they want Pakistan’s attention to be diverted, and Pakistan never had any aggressive intentions.

Unemployment has skyrocketed in India, the Indian government has handled the Coronauba commissions, a drama is being staged in India when elections are approaching, in order to promote nationalism.