Former Disney Star Kevin has been slapped with charges of a felony

American actor Kyle Massey has been charged with a felony. Following allegations that he emailed sexually explicit images to a teenage girl,

The former Disney star was charged with one count of interacting with a minor for sexual intentions, according to TMZ.

During the months of December 2018 and January 2019, the That’s So Raven star allegedly texted the improper photographs to a 13-year-old girl.

The teenager filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Kyle Massey for allegedly sending “many sexual messages, photos, and videos” over Snapchat.

According to TMZ, the case has been linked to a civil action against the actor since 2019, and after the litigation was delayed, the family chose to go to the Sheriff’s Office since lawyers allegedly believed Massey did not have enough money to make the case. In the year 2020, authorities initiated an investigation.

Massey did not appear in King County Criminal Court in Washington on Monday for his arraignment.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim was just four years old when he met her. The two apparently stayed in touch, with the actor growing close to her family while she began her career in the entertainment sector as a child star.

It was also stated that the actor had suggested that the little girl leave Seattle and move to Los Angeles with him and his girlfriend.