French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a walkabout session with a crowd in the Drome region in southeastern France, two people have been arrested.

Private television published a video clip, circulating on Twitter, which shows a man in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask, shout out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie”) and then slapped French President Macron’s face.

Macron’s safety backup rapidly interposed to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Macron’s entourage confirmed that a man had endeavored to slap Macron.