G7 summit: Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first outing abroad since getting to work, an eight-day mission to revamp overseas ties stressed during the Trump period and to rethink relations with Russia, as the G7 summit approaches.

The excursion addresses a trial of the Democratic president’s capacity to oversee and fix associations with significant partners who became upset with then-President Donald Trump’s exchange levies and withdrawal from worldwide settlements.

“Will the democratic alliances and institutions that shaped so much of the last century prove their capacity against modern-day threats and adversaries? I believe the answer is yes. And this week in Europe, we have the chance to prove it,” stated Biden in an opinion article published in the Private newspaper.

Biden will make his first stop at St. Ives in Cornwall where he will contribute to the G7 summit. The meeting is probable to be dominated by vaccine negotiation, trade, weather, and an initiative for transforming the infrastructure in the developing world. U.S. officials see that exertion as a way to counter China’s growing power.