G7 summit: World leaders promise one billion Covid vaccines for poorer nations

G7 summit – Leaders of the major developed nations have promised one billion Covid vaccine doses to poor countries as a “big step towards vaccinating the world”, Boris Johnson has said.

At the end of the G7 summit in Cornwall, the PM said countries were rejecting “nationalistic approaches”.

He said inoculating the world would show the welfares of the G7’s democratic values.

There was also an initiative to wipe out their influence on climate change.

“The world was looking to us to reject some of the selfish, nationalistic approaches that marred the initial global response to the pandemic and to channel all our diplomatic, economic, and scientific might to defeating Covid for good”, said Mr. Johnson.

He said the G7 leaders had guaranteed to supply the vaccines to poor countries – including 100 million from the UK – either straight or through the Covax scheme, which is being co-led by the World Health Organization, Gavi, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The summit initiates to “end the pandemic and prepare for the future by driving an intensified international effort, starting immediately, to vaccinate the world by getting as many safe vaccines to as many people as possible as fast as possible”.

It also comprises steps to handle climate change, with leaders obligating to the target of attainment net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest and pledging to eliminate most coal power.