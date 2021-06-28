Gas supply suspended to CNG stations

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has declared the deferral of gas supply to Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations and non-export sector till July 5 across Sindh.

The SSGC spokesperson said that CNG filling stations in Sindh including Karachi will be closed till July 5.

SSGC is facing a shortfall of 160 MMCFD due to the Annual Turn-Around (ATA) of the KPD gas field which caused a reduction in gas obtainability inline pack and low pressure in the system.

The spokesperson added that all CNG stations including RLNG users in Sindh will remain closed from 8:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to 8:00 am Monday, July 5, 2021.

Moreover, CNG stations will also be closed across the Baluchistan province till July 5.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) informed the interruption of gas and RLNG supplies to CNG stations, cement, and non-export industrial sector in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the gas load management.