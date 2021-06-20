Double Click 728 x 90
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 20th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 10:21 am
GBP to PKR

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 221.10 PKR given below. (Updated on 20th June 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 20th June 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 217 220.00

 

