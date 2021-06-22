George Clooney opens school to train film crews

Actors George Clooney and his friends are uniting with Los Angeles school officials to open a school to train teens in talents like cinematography, lighting, visual effects, and other Hollywood jobs.

The school is ready to launch in 2022, whereas the school is aimed at expanding the entertainment industry by providing a career path to well-paid jobs that have few formal entrances.

“Our aim is to better reflect the diversity of our country, It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, and editing and visual effects and sound and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer,” stated Clooney.

Teachers of the school will be in contact with movie industry specialists, while students will get practical training along with academic programs and internships.

Clooney, Washington, Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, and a trio of producers will be on the board and will cover about 20% of the initially expected budget of about US$7 million, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Buetner told the Private Newspaper.

Hollywood requires an upsurge in the number of people belonging to different races, at front and behind the camera since the #OscarsSoWhite scandal in 2016.

The enterprise directed by Clooney follows plans announced last week by record producers Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine to start a dedicated high school in South Los Angeles.

Furthermore, the school will not be a music school but will be directed at boosting inner-city kids to be visionaries and to start their own businesses, or enter high-tech industries.