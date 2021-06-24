Double Click 728 x 90
Germany recognizes Pakistan’s constant efforts for peace and stability in region: ISPR

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 10:59 pm
qamar javed bajwa in germany

German dignitaries, in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, recognized Pakistan’s nonstop efforts for peace and firmness in the region, stated the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Gen Bajwa, who is currently on an official visit to Germany, called on Heiko Maas, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany.

bajwa with germany

According to the statement by ISPR Markus Potzel, Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan was also present.

During the meeting, matters of shared interest, the overall district security situation including the newest developments in the Afghan peace process, and mutual cooperation on numerous grounds were debated.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan “attaches great importance to its relations with Germany” the ISPR statement said.

The German dignitaries “pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries”.

According to the statement, later on, Gen Bajwa also visited the Command & Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on “Pakistan’s Regional and Internal Security Perspective”.

During the address, Gen Bajwa “apprised the audience on external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigating the threat”, the statement said.

While talking about the future of enduring peace and stability in the world “hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region”.

“This can only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues,” the statement quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

Whereas focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the army chief said that Pakistan’s government is “doing its best to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan”.

