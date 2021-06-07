Double Click 728 x 90
Ghotki Crash: Government takes on Opposition

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 10:43 pm
Ghotki Crash

Murad Saeed calls to end politicking the issue

Murad Saeed Minister for Communications, speaking on the assembly floor, stated all the political parties were politicking the Ghotki crash issue when they should be doing the opposite.

“We had immediately started works on the ML-1 project after coming into power,” he said, adding if he answers the Opposition’s claims, they would flee the house.

Fawad Chaudhry slams Opposition

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, speaking on the floor earlier, had informed the house about the initial findings of the investigation. “1,388 passengers were on board both trains.”

The minister said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and essential tools have been dispatched for repairing the railway tracks.

“The railways have been neglected for several years, and that is why today, we had to witness such an incident,” he said, as he shifted the blame on PML-N and PPP.

“Had the past government invested capital in Orange Line Trains, we would not have to face such a tragic incident the people who ruled this country did not let any institution prosper,” he said.

The minister, taking a dig at the Opposition, said they were making faces like they were uninformed of why the incident had occurred. “The people involved in the downfall of the railways will not tell us how to revive it.”

Fawad said from 2008-18, political hiring took place in public institutions that led to their downfall and left them almost non-operational, be it railways or Pakistan Steel Mills.

Further lambasting the Opposition, Chaudhry said they had refused to talk to the government over electoral reforms.

“When we speak to them about electoral reforms, they ask us to first [amend] National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws,” he said.

Chaudhry said the government aspired to take matters forward with the political parties, but the Opposition was just interested in getting their cases disposed of.

