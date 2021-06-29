Double Click 728 x 90
UK’s 11-Year-Old Tween, Gives Birth

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 07:14 pm
Youngest Mom

United Kingdom: The youngest mother to have a baby is reportedly an 11 year old. She got pregnant when she was just 10.

According to the family source, the youngster found she was pregnant when she was ten years old, and her family was unaware of her pregnancy. “It has come as a big shock,”

At the girl gave birth, she was almost 30 weeks pregnant, and both she and the baby are doing well now. “She’s now being surrounded by expert help. The main thing is that she and the baby are OK,” the source stated. “There are questions around why people did not know. That is very worrying.”

Authorities are now looking into how the little girl became pregnant and how her family was unaware of the situation.

Tressa Middleton, who gave birth to her infant in 2006 at the age of 12, was the previous youngest mother to give birth in the United Kingdom. A few years later, in 2014, a 12-year-old mother and 13-year-old father became the UK’s youngest parents when they gave birth to a baby.

