Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 20th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 04:43 pm
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (20th, June 2021) is being sold for Rs.92850 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 108297 per tola in Pakistan today.

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 108297

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 108297 Rs. 99270 Rs. 94756 Rs. 81226
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 92850 Rs. 85110 Rs.  81240 Rs. 69640
Gold Per Gram Rs.  9285 Rs. 8511 Rs. 8124 Rs. 6964
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 263225 Rs. 241283 Rs. 230311 Rs. 197426
