Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat

Google is making its Workspace suite of apps open to all customers with a Google account, rather than only those who use apps through their work. Almost 3 billion Google account holders now have access to the company’s updated versions of Gmail, Docs, and Chat.

For those who have been using Google Hangouts to chat, the update may either be a cure for Google’s messaging problems or yet another Google update that will only confuse the hell out of everyone.

If you’re still using Gmail Hangouts, you can switch to Google Chat manually.

Google Chat has a very Google appearance. It adds additional emoji reactions, better message threading, user roles for larger chat rooms and communities. It also has moderation tools, all of which are already available in chat apps like Discord and Slack.

on the other hand, Google has announced of adding a new feature to erase the recent Google search history in Google I/O 2021 developers’ conference a few weeks back. People are still figuring out how this feature is useful, but here are a few steps of using the feature.

The pre-requisite includes updating the Google app by visiting the respective app stores.

The steps include:

Open Google app on the phone Tap the profile picture on the top right Go to the option: ‘Delete last 15 minutes’

And you’re good to go.