Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Google Messages is getting auto-OTP deletion as well as ‘SMS Categories’ features

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 02:42 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Google Messages is getting auto-OTP deletion as well as ‘SMS Categories' features

Google is getting ready to launch two new features for its Messages app. As users receive messages from friends and family as well as businesses sending promotions, receipts, order confirmations, and other types of messages, the company is offering a new way to view them.

The search engine giant is introducing SMS Categories, which uses machine learning technology to intelligently categorize your messages. These include personal, transactional, and one-time passwords (OTPs), among others. According to Google, the categories will “help you easily find the messages that matter most the moment you need it.”

The company stated in the blog post, “That means, bank transactions and bills will be filtered into the transactions tab, while conversations with saved numbers can be easily located in the personal tab. All of this happens safely on your device so your conversations stay in the app and you can access your categorized messages offline.”

Google is also giving the ability to automatically erase one-time passwords to help keep your email clutter-free (OTPs). They will be erased 24 hours after they are received, so you won’t have to waste time manually deleting them.

To enable it, simply tap the “Continue” button to confirm your choices when you see the suggestion prompt. Google has also stated that it will begin rolling them out in English in the coming weeks. The new features will be available for Android phones running Android 8 and newer versions.

The new auto-OTP deletion and SMS Categories functions are optional and can be turned off in the settings. If you want to try them out, make sure you have the latest version of the Google Messages app installed.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
1 min ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
6 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
47 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
56 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
59 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
1 min ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
6 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
47 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
56 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...