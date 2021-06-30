Double Click 728 x 90
Government Allots Alternate Plots to the Anti-Encroachment Affectees

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 03:30 pm
The Government of Sindh has decided to allot alternate plots to people who were affected by the ongoing anti-encroachment drive along Karachi nullahs.

According to information, the government would appoint a panel for the purpose, which will be led by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has finalized the draft for the formation of the panel and sent it to the chief minister for approval.

The commission will provide 80-yard plots to persons affected by the anti-encroachment campaign in the Gujjar, Orangi, and other nullahs of the port city. It would also take into account Nasla Tower victims and other cases.

Earlier this month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed its concerns over the eviction of the people of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs.

“These actions were undertaken by city authorities without adequate consultation with the affected residents, no relocation plan, and disparate and insufficient compensation for the displaced,” the United Nations experts said in a statement.

As per experts, 96,000 people may have been affected as a result of the anti-encroachment drive. The experts were also concerned about the Supreme Court’s rejection of stay orders given by the Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, which had prevented the demolition of several homes.

“In the wake of this decision, there are worrying reports that demolitions are underway again in Gujjar and Orangi nullahs, causing continuing stress and anxiety to residents,” the experts said.

Download BOL News App for latest news

