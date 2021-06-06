Double Click 728 x 90
Government of Sindh decides to relax coronavirus restrictions from 7 June



06th Jun, 2021. 06:05 pm
Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday has announced that some relaxations to the coronavirus restrictions which are in place for the last 15 days.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of the Sindh Coronavirus Task Force on Sunday. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Senator Murtaza Wahab, Education minister Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, police, members from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other prominent government officials were also in attendance.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister revealed that on 1 June, coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi was 8.5%, while there were 12.45% cases in the city.

In light of the number of cases in the province, the following important decisions were taken.

Shops and Marketplaces

In the meeting, the Sindh government has decided to allow shops and markets to open till 8pm instead of 6pm from Monday, June 7. However, the CM said that all shopkeepers and staffers must get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“After 14 days, the vaccination certificates of all staff members and shopkeepers will be randomly checked,” the CM said.

Restaurants

Restaurants will be allowed outdoor dining till 12 am from June 7. However, restaurants will have to make sure that there is sufficient social distancing between people sitting in the outdoor areas.

Beaches

The provincial government decided to open the beaches as well as the Sea View for recreational purposes.

Salons

Beauty parlours and salons and will be allowed to operate under strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) starting Monday.

Marriage halls

Outdoor weddings and Marriage halls will also be allowed to reopen after two weeks, the CM announced.

Sindh schools, educational institutions

Educational Institutions and Schools for classes nine and above, will reopen from June 7  The Sindh government, however, has made it mandatory for all teachers and staffers to get vaccinated.

“Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to reopen educational institutions of Sindh for class 9th and above from 7th June(tomorrow) with strict SOPs. All staff must be get vaccinated,” tweeted education minister Saeed Ghani.

 

 

 

 

