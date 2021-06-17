Govt issues guidelines for usage of home-produced Covid-19 vaccine PakVac

The Ministry of National Health on Thursday positioned a set of procedures for the use of the home-based single-dose Covid-19 vaccine PakVac to guarantee its correct storage and effectiveness.

According to the recommendations, the vaccine should be kept at a temperature reaching from two to eight degrees Celsius. The vaccine cannot be kept in the freezer and should not be frozen at any cost and be kept away from sunlight.

The health ministry said the PakVac vaccine can only be managed for people above 18 years of age. People suffering from heart, mental and respiratory diseases, diabetes, and portliness can be directed the vaccine.

It is further stated that the vaccine cannot be inoculated to pregnant women and lactating mothers moreover those having fever.

Covid-19 patients can be administered the PakVac vaccine only after they recover from the disease, stated The Health Ministry.

People experiencing some organ relocation can be administered the vaccine three months after their surgery while those enduring chemotherapy after 28 days, it said.