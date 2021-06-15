Govt, Opposition lawmakers almost come to blows on Shahbaz Sharif NA speech

National Assembly was full of chaos on Tuesday, as Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif addressed the lower house.

As soon as the PML-N president started speaking, he was greeted by loud hoots, slogans, and screeches from the treasury members.

PTI MNAs enclosed the former Punjab chief minister, PML-N lawmakers, and other Opposition members formed a protective circle around him. The sneering and slogans got louder as Sharif took aim at the government.

“Imran Khan Niazi promised 10 million jobs. Where are those jobs?” asked Sharif. “Where are the $300bn that was supposed to be brought back to the country from abroad?”

Continuing to yell at the government, he said that PM Imran Khan’s claims of eradicating corruption from Pakistan were dead.

“Pakistan is suffering from the worst form of corruption today,” he said. “No act of posting or transferring someone these days is done without an element of corruption these days,” added Shahbaz.

He criticized the government’s budget and stated that the government has failed to provide relief to the commonalities amid the amplification of unemployment and inflation.

Speaker Asad Qaiser kept interrupting, requesting lawmakers on the treasury benches to abstain from uproar while the leader of the Opposition spoke.

However, no one obeyed and the Opposition leader continued, wearing headphones to obscure out the noise.

“They accuse us of generating ‘useless power’. If that is the case, why are people suffering from load shedding these days?” asked Shahbaz.

Shahbaz said that during the government of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan had set up power plants across the country and ended the danger of load shedding.

He said the country’s direction towards economic opulence then, whereas now, everything was on the decline, even the per capita income is declining.