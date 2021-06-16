Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Govt proposes to make brand name mandatory for selling goods

Shahnawaz Akhter

16th Jun, 2021. 04:52 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
brand name mandatory

KARACHI: The government has proposed to make brand name mandatory for the supply of goods to ensure the goods are manufactured by a registered company, sources in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Wednesday.

Officials at the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi said an amendment has been made in the Sales Tax Act, 1990, through the Finance Bill, 2021, making it mandatory for the goods supplied in the market to get brand name. The goods other than the brand names would be treated as counterfeit, the sources added.

Tax experts at KPMG Taseer Hadi Chartered Accountants said the Finance Bill, 2021, proposed to insert Section 40E to the Sales Tax Act, 1990. It is proposed that the manufacturers of the specified goods would be required to obtain brand licence for each product or stock keeping unit (SKU) in such a manner that would be prescribed by the revenue board.

The tax experts said the bill also proposed that any specified brand and SKU found to be sold without obtaining a licence from the FBR would be deemed counterfeit and liable to outright confiscation and destruction.

“The destruction and confiscation shall be without prejudice to any other penal action, which may be taken under the Sales Tax Act, 1990,” they added.

The proposed amendment is against the government’s slogan of ease of doing business, the tax experts said, adding: “We understand that the proposed amendment is a revenue measure; however, we see it as only a hassle to the taxpayer.”

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

rupee weakens against dollar
1 hour ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued its downward trend against the US dollar on...
Cartelisation making milk expensive
4 hours ago
Cartelisation making milk expensive in Karachi: CCP

KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has found the prima facie...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
12 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 16th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (16th, June 2021) today 24...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
13 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 16th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
14 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (16th, June 2021)

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (16th, June 2021) is being sold...
Rs 200 prize bond list 2021
14 hours ago
Complete Rs 200 Prize bond Draw list 2021 – 15th June 2021

Peshawar: Complete Winner's list of Rs 200 prize bond draw 2021 has...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

'Unparliamentary' Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan
1 hour ago
‘Unparliamentary’ Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the...
rupee weakens against dollar
1 hour ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued its downward trend against the US dollar on...
Kylie Jenner
1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite after a separation

After two years of separation, American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her...
Falsa Drink Benefits
1 hour ago
This Sweet-Sour Falsa (Grewia Asiatica) Is A Multi-Tasking Snack

Nature has blessed us with all the bounties including fruits and vegetables...