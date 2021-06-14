‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is releasing on Xbox, PlayStation and PC on October 26th

Guardians of the Galaxy has been redesigned as a narrative-driven third-person action-adventure game, and it will be available on October 26th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Eidos Montreal, the studio behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, is working on the game, and it appears its single-player, story-driven DNA has made its way into Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord is the single playable character in the game, though he is always accompanied by his teammates.

Following the 2020 Avengers game developed by Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics, this is Square Enix’s second attempt into the redesigned Marvel universe. That wasn’t a narrative-driven single-player game, and it lacked the action and adventure elements as well.

Earlier, Marvel Studios has announced the release dates of Phase 4 movies of its Cinematic Universe.

For this purpose, Marvel Studios, a well-known superhero filmmaker, shared a 3-minute video.

The video features scenes from several Marvel Universe films released so far, as well as footage from some upcoming films.

The footage of the new films that are part of this video has already released the trailer of Black Video and the first Asian superhero film Xiang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

But the video also gives the first glimpse of Marvel Cinematic Studios’ film Eternal, which will be released in November 2021.

The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kamil Nanjiani, Gemma Chen, and others.