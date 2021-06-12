Double Click 728 x 90
Hajj 2021: Hajj to be limited to 60,000 in Kingdom, says Saudi Arabia

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 04:01 pm
Hajj 2021

Hajj, 2021: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them within the kingdom, says Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made by the kingdom on Saturday through its state-run Saudi Press Agency. Ministry of Hajj and Umrah was cited for making the decision.

As few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to take part in Hajj, last year. Two-thirds out of the lot were foreign residents who represented 160 different nationalities that would have normally been represented at the hajj. Saudi medical staff and security personnel constituted the other third.

This year’s Hajj begins mid-July 2021.

