Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan to be administered Pfizer shots

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 11:32 pm
Hajj applicants

Pfizer shots will be administered to the Hajj pilgrims this year.

Citizens expecting to go for Hajj this year, those working abroad on work visas issued by countries that did not accept vaccination from china and the certificates of Chinese vaccines, and those students who are planning to go to educational institutions in such countries within a month would be given priority for the administration of Pfizer which is an American Covid-19 vaccine brand, stated Asad Umar Federal Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Minister.

Meanwhile, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in a statement on Friday said that Hajj pilgrims would also be vaccinated and the government was taking measures for the purpose.

Ashrafi added the religious affairs committee would discuss the matter further when it will receive a list of terms and conditions about Hajj from the Saudi government.

It is to be noticed that the Saudi Kingdom did not add the Chinese vaccine on the list for the visitors who intend to perform hajj this year.

Whereas the majority of the Pakistanis are being vaccinated with the Chinese manufactured vaccines which are also approved by WHO.

The government at the moment is taking proper measures to ensure that the Kingdom includes Chinese-developed vaccines in their list.

