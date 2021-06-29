Double Click 728 x 90
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 01:04 am
hajj smart card

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims.

According to the details, through the Hajj smart card foreign pilgrims can transfer money from their bank accounts in their countries.

The card can be used as a payment method to buy things in the Kingdom as it will be operational on Saudi Arabia’s Mada network.

Foreign pilgrims can profit from these services until next year’s Hajj, as this year’s Hajj is restricted to only domestic pilgrims.

The new amenities and services will be available on the smart card in the second phase of its application featuring added services.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had launched the first phase of the smart card in December 2020 and it will be stimulated for the first time, covering all pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season.

Major features of the first phase included the issuance of smart identification cards for each pilgrim comprising of his personal, medical, and residential information.

The card is considered to be an outcome of Vision 2030, and the application of resourcefulness proved to be a successful model for the application of technologies in serving pilgrims, according to Private newspaper.

 

