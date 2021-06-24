Hania Amir Winning Hearts With Her Simple Alluring Look

The most adored showbiz celebrity Hania Amir usually treats fans with her stunning looks and million-watt beauty.

She is loved by millions of people and has received immense appreciation and fame within a short span of time.

Recently the dimple girl took to Instagram and left fans dropping jaws with her elegant look.

“Loving the Kashmiri naqshkari with soft pastel embroidery on this yellow outfit” she captioned the post

Take a look:

In the pictures, Hania can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow dress with golden embroidery and she keeps her makeup simple.

She completed her look with a colorful dupatta and antique jhumkas.