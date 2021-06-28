Double Click 728 x 90
Hareem Shah’s Marriage breaks the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 10:28 pm
Hareem Shah’s Marriage

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem Shah got married to a Pakistan Peoples Party minister has become a top trend on social media.

Rumors of Hareem getting engaged were rife on social media last week after a picture of her engagement had gone viral. The social media star had posted a photo, wearing a diamond ring.

The Tik Tok star has always been in the news on social media. Sometimes it’s due to controversy with Mufti Qavi and sometimes her pictures with politicians go viral.

According to private TV, Hareem Shah confirmed the marriage in an interview and said that she was married to a PPP member of the Sindh Assembly. However, she refused to say who the politician is, saying she would inform fans soon.

The news of Hareem Shah’s marriage has broken the internet and become a top trend on Twitter and a large number of fans are congratulating her.

