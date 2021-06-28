Double Click 728 x 90
Have you seen Hareem Shah’s wedding ring?

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 04:53 pm
Hareem Shah

Recently, Hareem Shah got married as the News of her marriage went viral when she shared photos of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram.

After posting a shot of her hands with a diamond ring a few days ago, the TikToker sparked a social media storm.

The report said that although Hareem Shah confirmed the marriage to the member of the Sindh assembly, she refrained from revealing her husband’s name and did not mention when and where she tied the knot.

Aside from TikTok, Hareem is well-known for starring herself in the online series Raaz, which follows her journey to popularity. She’s also been involved in a number of scandals, including hitting Mufti Qavi for using “dirty and obscene” language.

