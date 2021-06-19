“He had to endure Katrina for 3 days” Says Salman Khan About Katrina Kaif

Bollywood superstar and Sultan Salman Khan has revealed that when John Abraham removed Katrina Kaif from a movie, he had to endure Katrina for three days.

In an interview, Salman revealed that back in 2003, when John removed Katrina from his film ‘Saaya’ and replaced her with Tara Sharma, as a result, Katrina cried a lot and said my whole career is ruined.

He said, “I told Katrina that you would laugh at this incident after a few years,”

Then in 2009, the movie New York was released in which John and Katrina worked together and the movie got successful.

Salman added, “John got a big hit because of the greatness of both me and Katrina”.