‘He was quoted out of context’: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi on PM Imran Khan’s OBL statement

Raba NoorWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 07:30 pm
Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a recent interview, said PM Imran Khan‘s comments on former Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden were taken out of context. 

“Prime Minister Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a martyr,” said journalist

 

“Well, uh, again, out of context. Out of context,” responded the foreign minister, after a brief pause. “He [PM Imran Khan] was quoted out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media played it up,” he added.

“Is he a martyr? You disagree? Osama bin Laden?” asked journalist

“I will let that pass,” responded Qureshi, after another brief pause.

