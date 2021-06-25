Here are some of the health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp

Seaweeds are known to be healthy, but this concrete evidence on the nutritional science and health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp may convince people to eat more of them.

The nutritional benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp have been verified by researchers at the University of Connecticut. They discovered that brown sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) inhibits hepatic inflammation and fibrosis.

The researchers reported several findings supporting the nutritional benefits of sugar kelp. In a paper published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry by the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources.

They looked at the differences in three different mouse models. Two were put on a high-fat diet, while the other was given sugar kelp to eat. As a healthy control, the third group followed a low-fat diet. The sugar kelp group had a lower body weight and less adipose tissue inflammation than the other high-fat group, which is a critical factor in a variety of obesity-related disorders.