Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Here are some of the health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 04:54 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Here are some of the health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp

Seaweeds are known to be healthy, but this concrete evidence on the nutritional science and health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp may convince people to eat more of them.

The nutritional benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp have been verified by researchers at the University of Connecticut. They discovered that brown sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) inhibits hepatic inflammation and fibrosis.

The researchers reported several findings supporting the nutritional benefits of sugar kelp. In a paper published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry by the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources.

In a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or fatty liver disease, they discovered that brown sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) reduces hepatic inflammation and fibrosis.

They looked at the differences in three different mouse models. Two were put on a high-fat diet, while the other was given sugar kelp to eat. As a healthy control, the third group followed a low-fat diet. The sugar kelp group had a lower body weight and less adipose tissue inflammation than the other high-fat group, which is a critical factor in a variety of obesity-related disorders.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Listening to music while jogging can aid with mental fatigue
6 hours ago
Listening to music while jogging can aid with mental fatigue

The research is the first to look into the impact of listening...
The Use Of Black Cumin (Kalonji) Is Extremely Beneficial For The Hair
22 hours ago
The Use Of Black Cumin (Kalonji) Is Extremely Beneficial For The Hair

The use of Black Cumin is very beneficial for hair as it...
1 day ago
KP’s health-care card program

The provincial government has drafted the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Act,...
Which vaccinations are helpful against the Covid-19 delta variant?
1 day ago
Which vaccines are helpful against the Covid-19 delta variant?

Scientists are investigating the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the delta variant...
Study reveals Psychological stress affects hair to grey
1 day ago
Study reveals psychological stress causes hair to grey

Though many people assume that psychological stress causes grey hair to appear...
Dubai
2 days ago
Dubai Airport gets high standard PCR testing lab

KARACHI: Dubai took a major step in its efforts to further enhance...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
11 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
20 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
47 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
56 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...