High Caffeine consumption can increase the risk of blinding eye disease

A new study led by Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine is the first to show a dietary-genetic interaction in glaucoma. according to the study’s findings.

Caffeine consumption may be reduced in patients with a strong family history of glaucoma.

Caffeine consumption should be limited on a daily basis, according to a new study, because it increases the risk of glaucoma more than threefold in people who have a genetic predisposition to high eye pressure.

The study’s findings were published in the journal ‘Ophthalmology.’

The research led by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is the first to demonstrate a dietary-genetic interaction in glaucoma. The study results may suggest patients with a strong family history of glaucoma should cut down on caffeine intake.

The study is important because glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. It looks at the impact of caffeine intake on glaucoma, and intraocular pressure (IOP) which is pressure inside the eye.

Elevated IOP is an integrated risk factor for glaucoma, although other factors do contribute to this condition. With glaucoma, patients typically experience few or no symptoms until the disease progresses and they have vision loss.