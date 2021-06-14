High-speed objects spotted by military pilots, NASA to study UFOs

NASA’s scientists will be allowed to study the unidentified high-speed objects that have been spotted in the earth’s atmosphere.

NASA’s chief decision-maker, Bill Nelson, who was an astronaut himself, will allow the agency’s scientists to explore the high-speed objects that have been spotted by military pilots over the years.

One of the most fundamental questions that physicists and mathematical experts have been pondering upon for centuries is “Are we alone in the universe?”

And the topic looks set to be on a high once again this summer as the Pentagon prepares to publish a ‘bombshell’ report later this month into UFOs.

The new head of the space exploration agency is allowing researchers to study the phenomenon of UFOs.

Even former US president Barack Obama has weighed in on the debate, confirming “footage and records” of unidentified objects exist. When questioned on the Late Late Show he added: “When it comes to aliens, there are things I just can’t tell you on air.”

“We don’t know if it’s extraterrestrial. We don’t know if it’s an enemy. We don’t know if it’s an optical phenomenon,” Nelson told CNN.

“We don’t think it’s an optical phenomenon because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described… and so the bottom line is, we want to know.”