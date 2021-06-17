Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Higher Education Commission: Budget To Be Increased For Education Sector

muzzamil mehboob

17th Jun, 2021. 10:26 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Higher Education Commission: Budget To Be Increased For Education Sector

Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted an initial assessment which showed that most of the universities in Pakistan are not well-equipped for online teaching platform. Out of a total of 205 universities, only 40 of them had well-established universities.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, universities have been using online education mode to protect their faculty members, students and other staff.

Keeping the changing realities in mind, the government requested the World Bank to restructure the education development in Pakistan to introduce the new component that will help in continued learning experience despite the unpredicted crisis as seen in the pandemic period.

A restructuring document on higher education development says that out of a total of $400 million budget, $65 million has been distributed so far. It is rated fairly well for progress toward its objectives of supporting research excellence in critical sectors of the economy, improving teaching and learning, and strengthening governance in the higher education system.

The restructured project includes about $93 million in COVID-related funding which is allocated across most components of the project, according to the paper.

PM To Increase Education Budget

In a recent meeting on 21st May 2021, PM Imran Khan proposed to increase the budget for higher education in Pakistan.

According to PM Imran, promoting higher education will be the stepping stone to the country’s development.

While comparing the education system of developed countries with Pakistan, he said, “Developed countries spend most of their GDP on education. Countries that spend on education become more prosperous.”

PM Imran also directed the Federal Minister of Education to coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Finance for the development of the education sector.

PM Imran said that the recommendations for the increase in budget will be made within 7 days after the meeting.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) is the Federal Body in Pakistan Its main functions are funding, overseeing, regulating and accrediting the higher education institutions in the country. It was established in 1974 as University Grants Commission and came into its modern form in 2002.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dollar to AED
5 mins ago
Dollar to AED: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 17th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to Saudi Riyal
12 mins ago
Dollar to Saudi Riyal: Today 1 Dollar price in Saudi Riyal on, 17th June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
23 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 17th June 2021

Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today. This...
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR
33 mins ago
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 17th June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
British Pound to PKR
41 mins ago
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 17th June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 221.10...
PSL 2021 United vs Zalmi today
56 mins ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi to face Islamabad United in ‘must-win’ encounter

As two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 champions Islamabad United registered an emphatic...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to AED
5 mins ago
Dollar to AED: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 17th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to Saudi Riyal
12 mins ago
Dollar to Saudi Riyal: Today 1 Dollar price in Saudi Riyal on, 17th June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
23 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 17th June 2021

Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today. This...
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR
33 mins ago
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 17th June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...