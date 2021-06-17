Higher Education Commission: Budget To Be Increased For Education Sector

Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted an initial assessment which showed that most of the universities in Pakistan are not well-equipped for online teaching platform. Out of a total of 205 universities, only 40 of them had well-established universities.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, universities have been using online education mode to protect their faculty members, students and other staff.

Keeping the changing realities in mind, the government requested the World Bank to restructure the education development in Pakistan to introduce the new component that will help in continued learning experience despite the unpredicted crisis as seen in the pandemic period.

A restructuring document on higher education development says that out of a total of $400 million budget, $65 million has been distributed so far. It is rated fairly well for progress toward its objectives of supporting research excellence in critical sectors of the economy, improving teaching and learning, and strengthening governance in the higher education system.

The restructured project includes about $93 million in COVID-related funding which is allocated across most components of the project, according to the paper.

PM To Increase Education Budget

In a recent meeting on 21st May 2021, PM Imran Khan proposed to increase the budget for higher education in Pakistan.

According to PM Imran, promoting higher education will be the stepping stone to the country’s development.

While comparing the education system of developed countries with Pakistan, he said, “Developed countries spend most of their GDP on education. Countries that spend on education become more prosperous.”

PM Imran also directed the Federal Minister of Education to coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Finance for the development of the education sector.

PM Imran said that the recommendations for the increase in budget will be made within 7 days after the meeting.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) is the Federal Body in Pakistan Its main functions are funding, overseeing, regulating and accrediting the higher education institutions in the country. It was established in 1974 as University Grants Commission and came into its modern form in 2002.