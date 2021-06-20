Double Click 728 x 90
Hina Khan pens an emotional note for her late father on father’s day

Raba NoorWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 09:07 pm
Hina Khan father

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Indian actor Hina Khan pens down an emotional note in the memory of her late father.

Hina Khan’s father died due to cardiac arrest two months ago. She was in Kashmir filming a music video when she heard the news of her father’s death.

 

Took to Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress posted a series of unseen pictures of her with her dad.

Remembering her father, she wrote, “Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly).. June 20th, It’s been two months today dad.. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let you see these pictures when they were clicked because I I wanted to post them on a special day.. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad.. Thts what we decided.. why ? Miss you. Happy Fathers Day Daddy. I love you.”

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

