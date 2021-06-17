Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Hinopak Motors posts Rs288.29 million loss

Web Desk

17th Jun, 2021. 04:17 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Hinopak Motors

KARACHI: Hinopak Motors Limited (HINO) reported a net loss of Rs288.294 million for the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with the loss of Rs2.05 billion in the previous year, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

 

The loss per share (LPS) for the period under review stood at Rs13.37 against Rs110.33 in the previous year. Lesser loss is primarily due to the reduced finance cost, which clocked in at Rs235.12 million during the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with Rs1.03 billion in the previous year. Finance costs declined due to lesser borrowing and low-interest rates.

The sales revenue during the year declined 30.77 percent to Rs9.132 billion as against the revenues of Rs13.19 billion in the previous year. The sales declined after the government imposed a complete lockdown in March 2020, which halted the production, it added.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

KEPZ Units
2 hours ago
BOL Exclusive – KEPZ units: Custom Intelligence Unearths Rs4.15 billion duty

KARACHI: The Customs directorate of intelligence and investigation (I&I) has unearthed massive...
bank deposits
2 hours ago
Bank deposits hit record high of Rs17.96 trillion in May

KARACHI: The deposits of the banking system have increased to a record...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
4 hours ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
USDT TO PKR
4 hours ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Bitcoin to INR
4 hours ago
Bitcoin to INR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Indian Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Saudi Riyal to INR
4 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to INR: Today 1 Riyal to Indian Rupee, 17th June 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.68 (Last updated...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
21 mins ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
34 mins ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
metabolism increase by these foods
46 mins ago
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds...
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant
48 mins ago
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant

According to studies, the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection...