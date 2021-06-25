Hira Mani Receives Massive Criticism on Her Latest Picture

Hira Mani is one of those actresses who started their career after marriage and has made her mark in the industry.

The beautiful Do Bol actress is now considered to be one of the leading actresses in the industry.

She has won the hearts of fans countrywide with dazzling performances.

Hira is always active on social media, from breathtaking photo shoots to personal pictures with family.

Recently, Hira and her family were spotted enjoying their vacations in Texas.

Hira Mani posted a cute picture on her Instagram account with her husband while enjoying their vacations.

Have a look!

Despite looking striking together the audience criticized the couple for sharing such pictures publicly.

Let’s take a look at how the public reacted to Hira and Mani’s picture.