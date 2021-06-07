Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Honda Cars challenges Customs recovery notices worth Rs4.24 billion

Shahnawaz Akhter

07th Jun, 2021. 03:32 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Honda Cars challenges Customs

KARACHI: Honda Cars challenges Customs recovery notices worth Rs4.24 billion before the Customs Appellate Tribunal and the Collector of Customs (Appeals), a report issued by the company showed on Monday.

In its annual report submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Honda Atlas noted that the Collector of Customs (Appeals) had endorsed the demands worth Rs3.19 billion raised against the company by the Customs Department.

The department had raised these demands on imports affected during April 2011 to December 2016 period, on Customs duty, sales tax and income tax on the grounds that the ‘licence fee’ and ‘royalty’ paid to Honda Motor Company Limited, Japan, was included in the ‘import value’ of the ‘completely knocked down’ kits of vehicles assembled by the company and parts thereof.

Honda Cars challenges Customs

The company filed an appeal against the decision of the Collector of Customs (Appeals) before the Customs Appellate Tribunal, which is pending adjudication.

Also, the Collector of Customs (Adjudication) has endorsed the demand of Rs1.049 billion on similar grounds in respect of imports affected during the April 2017 to December 2017 period, taking the total amount involved in the matter to Rs4.243 billion.

It is the company’s contention that the subject amount of ‘royalty’ and ‘license fee’ relates to the company’s manufacturing facilities and not the goods imported by it and; hence, such amounts cannot be considered as part and parcel of the import value.

No provision on this account has been made in these financial statements, as the management considers that its stance is founded on meritorious grounds, which have been settled in the company’s favour by the Customs Appellate Tribunal in previous years, the company added.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
2 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
Rupee Weakens Against Dollar
3 hours ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 69 paisas against the dollar due to higher...
Prize bond holders
5 hours ago
Prize bond holders redeem around Rs 80 billion

The prize bond holders of Rs25,000 denomination have so far encashed/redeemed around...
SPEL’s Karachi plant
5 hours ago
SPEL’s Karachi plant commences operations

KARACHI: The Karachi-based project of Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited (SPEL’s Karachi plant)...
Dogecoin to PKR
7 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR on, 7th June 2021

The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani...
USD TO AED
8 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 7th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
2 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
32 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
53 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...