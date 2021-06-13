Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 13th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You’ll have to persuade a family member to follow your wishes. Those traveling abroad are sure to have a fantastic time! Because you now have the financial strength, real estate is likely to pique your attention. Academic success is certain because you will receive the kind of support that will propel you forward. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is the need of the hour for some. Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments.

Love Focus: Long distant relationships may need to be handled with utmost care today.

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

On an enjoyable vacation, you will gladly accompany friends or relatives. It’s possible that you’ll inherit ancestral property. It’s possible that your efforts to shine academically will necessitate some more effort. A new health practice may provide immediate health benefits. Those that invest in stocks are likely to make a fortune.

Love Focus: A loving gift from a lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

The family may refuse to give you something you badly want. Even if a journey does not go as planned, you will make the most of it. Something you’ve obtained may turn out to be a valuable asset in the future. Expect to achieve well because of your intellectual lucidity. Perfect health will be retained. Monetary assistance sought from someone will be forthcoming, but with some riders. Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foreseen for the married.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A family member or your spouse will assist you in planning something that needs to be done immediately at home. Today is the day for everyone considering buying or selling a home. Giving a helping hand to a coworker can help you improve your academic reputation. Peace of mind is assured today. Your attempts to secure yourself financially may meet with partial success, but it will be nothing to worry about.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire look bright, so make your presence felt.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Leo (July 23-August 23)

For those facing an uncertain future, the family will be a pillar of support. A long trip will be more comfortable if you leave early. It is possible to take control of a house or flat. For people suffering from health issues, natural treatment is sure to work wonders. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. You may not get the benefit of the doubt in a workplace slip-up.

Love Focus: Cupid likely to strike those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Domestic life will have its ups and downs, but you’ll be able to steer clear of the choppy waters. Those traveling by car will find the journey to be simple and pleasant. However, to acquire the greatest price, conduct a complete survey before purchasing. The state of my health is excellent. The benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. There is a chance of something favorable happening on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those contemplating love marriages are likely to succeed in their mission!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Fun seekers will almost certainly plan a leisure excursion to somewhere fascinating. Some people are likely to buy real estate. You’ll have a lot more self-assurance now than you did before. Adopting an active lifestyle will go a long way toward preventing minor diseases. Your endeavor is likely to be profitable. Those in the medical profession are likely to face a hectic day. The rude behavior of someone on the home front can make you see red.

Love Focus: An exciting time with a spouse is indicated for those recently married.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You can anticipate enjoying a good time by yourself at home. There is no reason to turn down an invitation to travel overseas. On the property front, the stars shine brightest. It will not be difficult to devote time and energy to academic pursuits, so expect good results. Mental tranquility is assured. A money-making scheme can get you all excited and may prove profitable too. Your performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to fly off to spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

On the family front, harmony reigns supreme, inspiring you to plan a get-together with your loved ones. Those planning a vacation will find this to be a good time. You have the opportunity to become the proud owner of a property. Those studying higher education can take a break and party hard! You can stay fit by eating well and staying active.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your spouse seems to be quite cooperative and supportive of your ideas. By embarking on a journey, you can accomplish a lot. For some, buying a flat or a house becomes a reality. On the academic front, it is critical to work as a team.

You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labour on the professional front.

Love Focus: Complaints are the only thing you will get while on an outing with a lover.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Spouse’s mood fluctuations threaten to push you to the brink of a fight, so stay away. Those who are looking forward to having a good time are drawn to vacation. Property acquisition is likely to become a reality shortly. To get a good grade, you’ll need to improve your academic performance.

It will be important to choose the right training for achieving peak fitness. Steady income from savings will not be enough for achieving what you have in mind. Businesspersons may need to think out of the box for promoting new products.

Love Focus: A commitment made to a lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Whatever you do, your family is likely to be the most supportive. Traveling will be enjoyable, so schedule some time to do so. Getting a fantastic deal on real estate may make you feel fortunate. It is critical to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Your analytical skills are likely to attract more money. Your enthusiasm for work is likely to keep you energetic throughout the day.

Love Focus: Some of you can be jilted in love, so be prepared to make a fresh beginning.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer